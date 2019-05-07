De Blasio Threatens to Cut Museum Funding If They Don’t Diversify Staff

The heads of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall are among dozens of cultural institution leaders quaking in their boots as Mayor Bill de Blasio considers slashing their funds if they fail to meet his staff diversity criteria, The Post has learned.

“We are not treating diversity as a bonus,” said Ryan Max, a spokesman for the Department of Cultural Affairs.

“These institutions won’t receive their full funding without demonstrating their commitment to equity and inclusion.”

The digital tyranny portrayed in works of fiction for decades has finally become a reality with Facebook using false claims of “hate speech” and “anti-semitism” as cover for censoring voices they disagree with.