Dead Cat Receives Voter Registration Form in Mail

A family in Atlanta is trying to figure out why their cat, that’s been dead for about a decade, received a voter registration form.

Cody Tims, who lived to the ripe age of 18, was a great cat, his family says.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” said Cody’s owner Carol.

On Wednesday, Ron Tims found a “Voter Registration Application” in his mailbox addressed to Cody, whose ashes are currently kept in a green container.

“We have a voter registration application for Cody Tims! How did this happen?” Carol inquired. “It’s not reality, he’s a cat and he’s been dead for a long time.”

The Tims are understanding that a big voter push is underway, but wondered what other types of animals could also be receiving applications.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” said Tims.

Georgia’s Secretary of State told Fox 5 their office did not send out the letter, and suggested third party groups were responsible.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The office states if it were alive the cat likely would not have been able to vote at the polls as it would not have a driver’s license or other state ID.

Cody’s owners say if somehow he would’ve been able to vote, he would be a “DemoCAT.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz railed against the activist groups that are sending applications to everyone, including dead cats.

“How are we supposed to trust universal mail-in ballots and universal voter registration when activist groups are sending voter registration applications to dead cats?” Cruz asked.

How are we supposed to trust universal mail-in ballots and universal voter registration when activist groups are sending voter registration applications to dead cats?pic.twitter.com/zPOJWZZLfW — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 10, 2020

The absurd story comes as Democrats try to push a mail-in ballot system to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

President Trump meanwhile has argued against mail-in voting which could be easily manipulated by corrupt Democrats.

“Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections,” the president wrote on Twitter Friday.

Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections. People are just now seeing how bad, dishonest and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months. No more big election night answers? 1% not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

“People are just now seeing how bad, dishonest and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months. No more big election night answers? 1% not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election….”

….Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

