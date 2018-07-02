Deadly blast hits eastern Afghan city, targeting Sikh minority

Image Credits: Dean11122 / Wiki.

An explosion hit the center of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, killing at least 20 people, including several members of the small Sikh minority, provincial government officials said.

The blast, hours after President Ashraf Ghani had opened a hospital in Jalalabad, damaged shops and buildings around Mukhaberat square in the city, governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

A politician representing the minority Sikh community was killed in the blast. Officials said Awtar Singh Khalsa, who had planned to stand in October’s parliamentary elections, was dead.

Read more


Related Articles

Denmark: 10 Out of Every 12 Rapes Committed by Migrants or Their Descendents

Denmark: 10 Out of Every 12 Rapes Committed by Migrants or Their Descendents

World News
Comments
Mexican Election Could Bust Border Wide Open

Mexican Election Could Bust Border Wide Open

World News
Comments

Trump says Saudis must compensate for drop in Iran oil supply

World News
Comments

He Survived Nazi Concentration Camps – He Has A Message For Those Who Think America Runs Its Own

World News
Comments

Study: Nearly Half of Women in Sweden’s ‘Vulnerable’ Areas Feel Unsafe After Dark

World News
Comments

Comments