Deadly Pandemic Sets Stage for Globalist Takeover

Due to the conflicting reports about the Coronavirus, it is difficult to discern the truth.

Mainstream media, and the establishment that props it up, has become so distrusted that a crisis of confidence is threatening to bring everything down.

Coronavirus is hitting the United States at a time of internal conflict and civil war at the highest levels of government.

What we can discern are a variety of mega-trends that at the very least point to a strong motive for a deliberate release of a man-made virus that could meet the goals of bad actors working against America and humanity at large.

At the very least – even if it turns out that mortality rates are low – Coronavirus is being used as a deadly economic and political weapon.

To begin, let’s take a look at some of the major trends and data points that have recently shaped the globe:

In 2017, the Pentagon initiated a study that assessed the threat of synthetic biology tech creating engineered biological weapons that are difficult to identify. As Wired magazine reported, this development “…could have implications for defensive strategies against a new type of bioweapon, potentially more difficult to identify because it resembles its “natural” counterpar t.”

t.” The fact that Coronavirus first appeared in China, an enemy of the United States, meant that the most authoritarian country on earth set the tone for how to respond to the outbreak, and initiated a coverup of the true nature of the virus.

Efforts to undermine President Trump’s successful presidency have so far failed. A persistent effort to sabotage both Trump and American success at large has been at work since before Trump was elected.

An overall move toward authoritarian globalism worldwide is meeting resistance. Populist movements are angering elites.

The medical industrial complex is experiencing a crisis of confidence, as revealed by recent comments from top scientists at the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit.

A pro-human philosophy for the future of mankind is gaining a foothold, threatening a long-established plan for technocratic rule.

Coronavirus is appearing at a critical point in human development. The technological revolution has the potential to lift up all of mankind, while overall confidence in the establishment is at an all time low as governments struggle to contain “empowered individuals“.

What better way to counter every single one of these developments than to release a pandemic virus on the globe?

When threatened with the prospect of a deadly virus, unprepared humans will quickly abandon any kind of morality or higher values in pursuit of the common good.

Deep state operatives (like George Soros) have already made moves to destabilize the United States.

Democrats have hoped for a global economic crisis to stop Trump from winning in 2020.

President Trump’s perceived inaction can be used against him if the virus is reported to be community spread on a large scale in the US.

Authoritarian rule, including Big Tech censorship of online speech, could be justified as a means to control the population.

The medical establishment can make a comeback with a vaccine to save the world from Coronavirus, utilizing the same synthetic biology technology that may have been used to create the virus.

The best response that informed individuals can take is to prepare as best we can while continuing to practice and promote virtues of freedom, self reliance, and Judeo Christian values that sustained the west during times of hardship in the past.

Make no mistake, America and Trump’s response could shape history.



