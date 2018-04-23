Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helps Rescue Lost Girl, 3, in Bushland of Australia

A dog in Australia proved its loyalty after sticking by a 3-year-old girl for an entire night after she got lost in the bushlands of Australia on Friday.

The girl, named Aurora, had wandered off from her home in Warwick, located about 105 miles southwest of Brisbane, prompting a search involving more than 100 people, ABC News reported.

Aurora was found at 8 a.m. the next day with the dog named Max, a 14-year-old Australian Cattle Dog who is deaf and partially blind.

State Emergency Services area controller Ian Phipps told ABC News the pair were found just over a mile from the house, but still on the family property.

