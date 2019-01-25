'Dear Diary': Fake News Jim Acosta Announces Book Deal And The Response Is Hilarious

King of fake news, CNN’s Jim Acosta is to have a book published entitled “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” The response to Acosta’s announcement of the book was swift and hilarious.

HarperCollins Publishers have decided that there are enough Trump hating loons out there who will buy a collection of Acosta’s deranged rantings, so the book will be released in the Summer.

According to a CNN article, or press release (whatever the hell this fake news is), Acosta’s book will provide “never-before-revealed stories of this White House’s rejection of truth, while laying out the stakes for how Trump’s hostility toward facts poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy.”

Acosta’s title originates from a rant he gave last year at San Jose State University, during which he declared: “This is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America, but the truth is bigger than a bully.”

Waaaaaaahhhhh.

Acosta claims that he is “writing this book to share what I’ve experienced covering President Trump during his first two years in office.”

“This sobering, bewildering, and sometimes frightening experience has made it absolutely clear that this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.” he adds.

Mmmmmm, so dangerous that Acosta is risking life and limb on cable TV literally every hour whining about it and cashing in with book deals and speaking appearances.

“The president and his team, not to mention some of his supporters, have attempted to silence the press in ways we have never seen before.” Acosta claims. Again, immediately proving his own claim to be false.

“As just about everybody has seen, I have witnessed this first hand. As difficult as that challenge may be for the free press in America, we must continue to do our jobs and report the news. The truth is worth the fight.” he continues.

Seekers of the actual truth and real news had an absolute field day when Acosta revealed the book’s cover on Twitter:

We are not the enemy of the people. And the truth is worth the fight… more coming soon… https://t.co/SpjoSBO2oD pic.twitter.com/QMoEuUSr4g — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2019

BREAKING: I got a copy of the cover of Jim Acosta's new book. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/Ga4aHus6CQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2019

Acosta’s new book irl pic.twitter.com/5CG5zNxPmB — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 24, 2019

Cover blurbs: "A masterpiece"—CNN's Jim Acosta "Brave, revealing"—CNN's Jim Acosta "Handsome, excellently maintained eyebrows"—CNN's Jim Acosta — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 24, 2019

Acosta’s gonna blurb his own book, isn’t he? “By far, the most important book of the year — by the most handsomely heroic journalist in America!” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 24, 2019

Jim Acosta reading Jim Acosta's new book like pic.twitter.com/srNY6Kvt9R — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 24, 2019

INBOX: Acosta unveils his book cover. pic.twitter.com/0X0at60g64 — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 24, 2019

A Jim Acosta production. Written edited and printed by Jim Acosta. Starring Jim Acosta. Here’s an excerpt: “Jim Acosta Jim Acosta Jim Acosta Jim Acosta Jim Acosta Jim Acosta. And then Jim Acosta Jim Acosta. “ All proceeds go to the Jim Acosta fund for Jim Acosta.” — WaxOnWaxOff (@jefferson66) January 24, 2019

Hi Jim, Is this an example of you telling the whole truth? These are all the tweets on your timeline about the kids that are currently getting death threats because of how the MSM put out false news about them. If this’s an example of telling the truth, it’s horrendous. pic.twitter.com/OsNJbQqnsU — Reseth (@ResethO) January 24, 2019

Even if I get this book as a gift I will have paid too much for it. — CrackaSmirkinGeesus (@fistfulofholler) January 24, 2019

Page 1, people were mean to me and I'm sad about it. Page 2, The End — BGE (@ih8theLIRR) January 24, 2019

Dear Diary, Trump was mean to me today…. — Deplorable Hoot (@Mal_Pal83) January 24, 2019

If you just get rid of the middle part of the cover, it describes the book perfectly. "The Enemy of the People, Jim Acosta." — Nick Harlow (@NicholasHarlow) January 25, 2019

A dangerous time to push interns and yell out non questions. — Rep. Stan Klud (I) (@twiddledicks) January 24, 2019

A dangerous time to publish a book critical of a presidential administration with no chance whatsoever that you’ll face any persecution other than maybe people clowning you on Twitter and a teenager pantomiming a body slam in your direction. — Rep. Stan Klud (I) (@twiddledicks) January 24, 2019

Write one on Erdogan and tweet to us from Istanbul about how dangerous it is for journalists in the US. — Rep. Stan Klud (I) (@twiddledicks) January 24, 2019

you're on tv EVERYDAY telling us how you feel. What is a book for? — Tucumcari (@1986taurus) January 25, 2019

Jim Acosta writes a book about how bad Jim Acosta has been treated. It’s going to be a page turner — Ted Theodore Logan (@ted__logan) January 25, 2019