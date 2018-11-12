"Dear God, Please, Yes": Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

Reaction from Trump supporters to the news that Hillary Clinton is likely to run again for president in 2020 has been swift and enthusiastic, with Kellyanne Conway tweeting, “Dear God, please yes.”

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece published yesterday co-authored by former long time Hillary advisor Mark Penn entitled Hillary Win Run Again asserts that Clinton will return as a re-branded far-left “progressive” in a bid to escape her image as an establishment insider.

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle – back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994,” they write.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway wasted little time in letting the world know how she felt about it, tweeting, “Dear God, please yes.”

Former White House advisor Oliver McGee suggested that Hillary would be “crazy” to run against Trump again.

Former White House advisor Oliver McGee suggested that Hillary would be "crazy" to run against Trump again.

“Hillary Clinton is running again?? lol I’m starting to think Republicans hired her to do that to guarantee Trump a 2nd term. Cause that’s what it’ll do,” said Jaclyn Glenn.

Hillary Clinton is running again?? lol

"Hillary Clinton is running again?? lol I'm starting to think Republicans hired her to do that to guarantee Trump a 2nd term. Cause that's what it'll do," said Jaclyn Glenn.

“Hillary Clinton running for President again in 2020 is the greatest gift the Democrats could ever give Donald Trump,” commented Tim Young.

"Hillary Clinton running for President again in 2020 is the greatest gift the Democrats could ever give Donald Trump," commented Tim Young.

Despite some remaining skeptical of Hillary running for a third time, Clinton herself alluded to the possibility during a live question and answer session last month when she stated, “I’d like to be president.”

