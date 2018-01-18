Dear media, you started the 'fake news' game, now play it

Enough already with the media bemoaning the attacks of President Trump on “fake news” and the media as a whole; you’d almost think we were living in a totalitarian state from the constant whimpering and wailing.

Just last week the Committee to Protect Journalists even named Trump the most oppressive leader towards press freedom in the world. It would appear they’ve never been to other countries in the world where troublesome journalists just disappear or have mysterious accidents.

If they really would like to know what oppressive leaders do to a free press, I’d offer that they might want to book a flight to, say, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and see how they like them apples.

The mainstream media is displaying, intentionally so, a distinct lack of self-awareness. They don’t understand how most of the real world views them, even though there are plenty of warning signs like, say, Politico’s poll showing 46 percent of the American people think the media makes up stories about Trump — not writes biased pieces against him, but makes up stories out of thin air. Gallup has also shown that Americans’ view of the trustworthiness of the media has cratered, falling from 72 percent in 1976 to 32 percent by the end of 2016.

Read more