Dear Senator Warren: You're A Horrible Person And Here's Why . . .

Dear Senator Warren,

You know, I was going to let you skate on your dubious claims of Cherokee Native American heritage this election. Other than point out that you’re not actually from Massachusetts, I wasn’t going to go there. After all, there are plenty of other substantive issues on which you have demonstrated your true nature, and I’ll get to those in a minute.

But then I saw a picture of you greeting a member of the National Indian Gaming Association at the recent National Congress of American Indians — an event which you attended and where you spoke by complete surprise with no prior notice so that journalists couldn’t scrutinize you — and I was appalled by your apparent deceitful manipulation. How much money are you hoping to raise from the casinos, Senator Warren? And did you think nobody would notice?

Now, I’m a poker player myself, so I’m not going to come down on the gaming industry because I don’t believe in doing so and it would be hypocritical. That’s spelled h-y-p-o-c-r-i-t-i-c-a-l Mrs. Warren and Webster’s New Pocket Dictionary defines hypocrisy as: The feigning of beliefs, feelings, or virtues one does not hold. I bet you can’t find it in any of your Harvard dictionaries though, so let me use it in a sentence for you: It might be considered hypocritical for a person who lied about Native American heritage in order to get ahead and who then who organized a so-called “consumer financial protection bureau” to take political contributions from Native American casinos.

But you’re aware of that Senator Warren, aren’t you? Isn’t that why you didn’t want journalists or the public to know about your recent appearance ahead of time?

Or were you more concerned that someone might point out to your audience that while you told them that your parents had “eloped” and insinuated that they had done so because your grandparents “were bitterly opposed to their relationship,” the reality is that their wedding was announced in a local paper and officiated by a prominent minister who helped found Southern Methodist University?

Now, let me tell you a true story Senator Warren. I was adopted at age 14 by my maternal grandparents and when they got married in the early 1950s no one from their families, except for one forward-thinking uncle, showed up for their wedding because the groom was Jewish and the bride was Protestant. In fact, when my biological grandmother grew up in Brooklyn in the 1930s, the other children called her “the little league of nations” due to her mixed heritage.

So how are the people who have actually dealt with actual prejudice supposed to feel about your claims, Senator? Aren’t you being disrespectful to them? And to be clear, no one is accusing your parents of being liars.

No, it’s you, the person holding high office while secretly running around to gatherings deceiving people like a 2-bit con artist whom I’m concerned about. Is this what they taught you at Harvard, which listed you as a minority on federal affirmative action forms? Were you born a lying scumbag, or did you have to work at it?

Sincerely,

Martin “Marty G” Gottesfeld

Marty Gottesfeld is a Republican Senate candidate against incumbent Elizabeth Warren and an Obama-era political prisoner. You can donate to his political campaign at VoteMartyG.com and legal defense fund at FreeMartyG.com.