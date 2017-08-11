Death of Prosecutor in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s District Ruled Suicide, No Gun Found

Beranton J. Whisenant Jr.’s death was ruled a suicide Thursday, months after the federal prosecutor’s body was found washed up on a Hollywood beach shore in former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s congressional district.

Back in May, police initially announced they were investigating Whisenant’s death from a head wound as a homicide, but detectives and the medical examiner reported this week that the married father of three “had shot himself in the head,” according to The Sun Sentinel.

“Police searched for two blocks north and south of the crime scene but couldn’t find the gun or any other weapon.”

Whisenant worked in the major crimes division for the US Attorney’s Office in Miami investigating visa and passport fraud, reports the Associated Press, and his death came as a shock to colleagues.

The federal prosecutor’s death occurred in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, represented by former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.