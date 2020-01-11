'Death to Dictator!': Protesters Rise Up Against Iranian Regime Over Downed Passenger Jet

Numerous videos posted to social media show student protests erupting across Iran after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard took responsibility for shooting down a passenger jet over Tehran that killed 176 civilians.

According to translations posted with the videos on Saturday, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The protesters, believed to be in the thousands, could also be heard chanting, “Our enemy is here, they tell us lies by saying it is America,” and “I will kill those who kill my brother.”

In this video, protesters are reportedly chanting, “Khamenei shame on you. Let go of our country!”

The protests come just hours after Iran finally admitted to shooting down Ukrainian jetliner PS752 outside of Tehran earlier this week as the regime fired retaliatory missiles at U.S. military bases in response to the killing of their Gen. Qassam Soleimani.

Iran had taken steps to cover up the incident, but the public outcry was too great to dismiss.

Though the Iranian people seem to know who to blame for the “disastrous mistake,” the U.S. mainstream media decided instead to blame President Trump for Iran’s downing of the jetliner.

Alex Jones exposes the cover-up in action as the Iranians bulldoze the evidence of the downed Ukrainian airliner, much like the way the evidence was destroyed after 9-11.

