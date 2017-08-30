Death toll from Mumbai floods jumps to 14, rain eases up

Image Credits: PUNIT PARANJPE / Getty.

Two toddlers were among 14 people killed in Mumbai after floods caused by heavy monsoon rains destroyed homes and disrupted traffic in India’s financial capital, police said, but lighter-than-feared rain on Wednesday helped relief efforts.

More than 1,200 people have died across India, Bangladesh and Nepal in the worst flooding to strike South Asia in years. Several villages in the east Indian state of Bihar are still inundated, with people living in makeshift shelters for days amid widespread heavy damage to farmland.

Tuesday’s deluge in Mumbai – nearly a month’s average rainfall in a single day – had halted train services and led to flight cancellations.

Read more


Related Articles

Judge Orders Muslim Convert to ‘get up. This is not a court of religion’

Judge Orders Muslim Convert to ‘get up. This is not a court of religion’

World News
Comments
India Floods: Toddlers Killed in Mumbai Rains

India Floods: Toddlers Killed in Mumbai Rains

U.S. News
Comments

Top Forecaster Predicts U.S. “Confrontation” With North Korea by September 12

World News
Comments

Merkel Heckled Twice In One Day as She Defends Migrant Policy

World News
Comments

This is it: The total destruction of Europe has just been decided upon

World News
Comments

Comments