Debate Highlights: Trump Repeatedly Zings Floundering Biden, Battles Host Wallace To Speak

Image Credits: JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.

The Nation watched last night as Joe Biden managed for the most part to not fall asleep, completely lose his train of thought or declare that millions of Americans have died from Coronavirus.

Here is the debate in full:

Here is Infowars’ live coverage:

And Infowars’ post debate coverage:

CNN viewers registered their belief that Biden won the debate because he turned up. However, a review of the key moments tells a different story.

The first question was about the Supreme Court, to which Trump gave a straight forward factual answer:

Biden’s response was to call Trump a liar:

Trump then hit Biden on being used by extreme leftists. When Biden declared that he is the Democratic party, Trump zinged “Not according to Harris”, referring to Kamala Harris’ recent use of the term ‘Harris-Biden Administration’:

Biden then told Trump to shut up:

At one point when host Chris Wallace kept stepping in and challenging the President on the subject of Obamacare, Trump quipped “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s okay, I’m not surprised…”:

As the debate turned to coronavirus, Biden accused Trump of worrying more about playing golf than protecting Americans, to which the President hit back “You would have lost far more people.”

Trump spoke about masks and zinged Biden about constantly wearing one, then bragged about the size of his rally crowds compared to Biden’s:

Trump then warned Biden not to use the word ‘smart’ when referring to himself:

The discussion turned to the economy, and quickly devolved again to personal attacks:

Trump wanted to know about Hunter Biden’s alleged pay off from Russia, but host Chris Wallace shut down the line of attack:

The debate turned to race issues, and Biden immediately dredged up the Charlottesville ‘fine people’ hoax, while Trump noted “He did a crime bill, 1994, where you called them [the black community] super predators,”

“You have treated the Black community about as bad as anybody in this country.” Trump added:

When Wallace asked Trump “What is radical about racial sensitivity training?” Trump responded “They were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to do that, I’m not going to allow that to happen.”

The debate then moved on to law and order, with Trump blaming Democratic cities for the recent unrest, and Biden spuriously claiming “I’m totally opposed to defunding the police budget.”

Trump boasted about having police support and asked Biden to “Name one law enforcement group that came out to support you.”

Wallace shut down that line again with Biden simply proclaiming “we don’t have time”.

Trump was then asked to denounce white supremacist groups, which prompted him to talk about Antifa and the violent left.

“When a bat hits you over the head, that’s not an idea,” Trump said of Antifa.

The debate then turned to each candidate’s experience, with Trump claiming “There has never been an administration or president who has done more than I’ve done in a period of three-and-a-half years.”

Biden responded “Under this president we’ve become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided and more violent. When I was vice president we inherited a recession, we fixed it.”

Lastly, election integrity was brought up, with Trump declaring “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” referring to mail-in ballots.

Biden stated “If I win, that will be accepted. If I lose that will be accepted.”

The President also accused the Obama/Biden administration of attempting to de-rail his presidency, noting “There was no transition. They came after me trying to do a coup.”

In the end, CNN described the debate as “chaotic”, and even “a shit show”:

Leftists accused Trump of constant lying, and being a “racist” (as usual):

CNN viewers were adamant that Biden won the debate:

De ja vu:

Meanwhile, others felt differently:

Others were just “annoyed”:

The President later tweeted an image, making it known that he felt there were three people in the debate:

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien declared that “President Trump just turned in the greatest debate performance in presidential history, displaying a command of the facts and control of the conversation. Joe Biden was revealed as too weak to be president and spent most of the evening on his heels.”

Biden’s team got busy making t-shirts:

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Calls For Joe Rogan to Moderate Next Debate Intensify After Chris Wallace’s Disastrous Performance

Calls For Joe Rogan to Moderate Next Debate Intensify After Chris Wallace’s Disastrous Performance

U.S. News
Comments
"He Shouldn’t Be Leading The Country": Young Americans React To Video Of Biden Brain Freezes

“He Shouldn’t Be Leading The Country”: Young Americans React To Video Of Biden Brain Freezes

U.S. News
Comments

Chris Wallace Interrupted Trump 5 Times More Than He Interrupted Biden

U.S. News
comments

University Sets Up ‘Support Spaces’ For Students Traumatized By Presidential Debate

U.S. News
comments

Fact Check: Chris Wallace and Joe Biden Repeat Charlottesville ‘Very Fine People Hoax’ at Presidential Debate

U.S. News
comments

Comments