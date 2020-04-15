Debate: Should Trump Reopen or Continue Shutdown? Tune In!

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down today’s hottest news on this Wednesday transmission of American Countdown. Tonight’s special guest, Will Chamberlain, will be debating Barnes on what direction the president should take on policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chamberlain is a lawyer and editor-in-chief of Human Events.

Remember to always tune in from 7-9 PM Monday-Thursday for the latest cutting-edge analysis from @Barnes_Law!


You can also watch to the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

