Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she doesn't regret standing by arrested IT staffer

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she “did the right thing” by not immediately dismissing an IT staffer after he was banned from the House computer network and fired by other members of Congress.

“I believe that I did the right thing, and I would do it again,” Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said Thursday in an interview with the Sun Sentinel. “There are times when you can’t be afraid to stand alone and you have to stand up for what’s right. It would have been easier for me to just fire him.”

Imran Awan was arrested on bank fraud charges by federal officials last week as he was attempting to leave the country for Pakistan. Wasserman Schultz fired Awan after the arrest became public.

The criminal complaint charges that he and his wife conspired to secure a fraudulent loan.

