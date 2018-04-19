Debris-Dodging Spacecraft Could Use Bitcoin-Like Technology

Future spacecraft could think for themselves using the same technology that powers Bitcoin.

A new $330,000 NASA grant supports work to develop autonomous spacecraft that could make more decisions without human intervention. One example could be enabling spacecraft to dodge space debris at a distant planet or moon faster than a human on Earth could help out the far-away probe, according to a statement on the research.

“I hope to develop technology that can recognize environmental threats and avoid them, as well as complete a number of tasks automatically,” principal investigator Jin Wei Kocsis, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at The University of Akron in Ohio, said in the statement.

