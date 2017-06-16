Decades of Blaming Violence on the Right

The radical leftist fanaticism over Rep. Steve Scalise’s alleged shooter has been an integral part of the news coverage, as it should be.

James Hodgkinson’s ties to the Bernie Sanders campaign have been reported (if sometimes buried) by most news outlets, and the pundits are virtually universal in their belief that the socialist senator should not be held responsible.

These journalists were about a quarter of a century late to the dance. Theirs has been a decades-long exercise in hypocrisy. If an act of violence could be blamed on a Republican or, even better, on a conservative, the press would do it, even if they needed to play a Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon-style game.

Recall Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber. Some journalists like then-NBC anchor Bryant Gumbel immediately blamed “right-wing radio jocks,” naming Rush Limbaugh, Ollie North, Michael Reagan, Gordon Liddy and Bob Grant. He said, “the extent to which their approach fosters violence is being questioned by many observers.”

