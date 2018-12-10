Decades-Old Abuse Claims Raised Against Three Jesuit Priests With Ties To Miami Church

Three Jesuit priests with ties to a Downtown Miami church have “credible sex abuse allegations involving minors or a vulnerable adult” raised against them.

Friday, the Jesuits of the U.S. Central and Southern province released a list of 42 priests accused of sexual misconduct.

The province will not release how long three of them were assigned in Miami and whether the allegations came from the historical church in downtown. The province told CBS 4 not releasing locations will help protect survivors.

