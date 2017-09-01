'Declare George Soros a terrorist': Over 75,000 Sign White House Petition

A petition to “Declare George Soros a terrorist” already has over seventy-five percent of the signatures needed to receive a response from the White House.

The petition, posted on WhiteHouse.gov on Aug. 20th, states Soros has “willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens.”

It also demands the U.S. Department of Justice “immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.”

“[George Soros] has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government.”

However, it’s not Soros’ charm that wins him over with organizers and protesters — it’s his money.

Soros through various non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the Open Society Foundations, funnels millions to extremist groups pushing the progressive liberal agenda around the world.

The petition has received over 77,000 signatures as of writing, but needs 100,000 signatures by Sept. 19th to prompt a White House response.