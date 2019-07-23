Deep Fake? Internet Claims RBG Didn't Actually Attend SCOTUS Funeral

Internet users are claiming a video showing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attending the funeral of late Justice John Paul Stevens is a deep fake.

After RBG was MIA for several months due to surgery, the web went wild with rumors the SCOTUS elder could be terminal or worse.

Now, even C-SPAN footage of one of Ginsburg’s rare public appearances is being scrutinized.

Check out the video below:

#JusticeStevensMemorial #DeepFakeVideo #RBGIsDead

The video showing "proof of life" for RBG at Justice Stevens memorial is a deep fake. Three people out walk through two security guards, the velvet robe and in the one foot space between the coffin and the justices. pic.twitter.com/RuJ05BjNgQ — paulmuaddib61 (@paulmuaddib61) July 22, 2019

While many are claiming the video showing a rather decrepit Ginsburg near the casket is a deep fake due to people passing in front of Justice John Roberts, the video appears to be authentic and not a re-edit according to our analysis.

https://t.co/1e8Qc52MaH Original link you can go to 43min and watch the video — while I agree it's weird justices are upstaged, it is NOT a DEEP FAKE!#Debunked But its still good to question things and we should all be asking questions — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) July 23, 2019

With deep fakes becoming more realistic and sophisticated by the day, it’s no wonder people are questioning their own eyes, but we predict this is merely one of many deep fake controversies to come.