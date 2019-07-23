Deep Fake? Internet Claims RBG Didn't Actually Attend SCOTUS Funeral

Internet users are claiming a video showing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attending the funeral of late Justice John Paul Stevens is a deep fake.

After RBG was MIA for several months due to surgery, the web went wild with rumors the SCOTUS elder could be terminal or worse.

Now, even C-SPAN footage of one of Ginsburg’s rare public appearances is being scrutinized.

Check out the video below:

While many are claiming the video showing a rather decrepit Ginsburg near the casket is a deep fake due to people passing in front of Justice John Roberts, the video appears to be authentic and not a re-edit according to our analysis.

With deep fakes becoming more realistic and sophisticated by the day, it’s no wonder people are questioning their own eyes, but we predict this is merely one of many deep fake controversies to come.


Related Articles

Google Pulls Veterans Ad Over Unacceptable Keyword: "Christian"

Google Pulls Veterans Ad Over Unacceptable Keyword: “Christian”

U.S. News
Comments
Megan Rapinoe Complains Her National Anthem Protest Was Not Well Received

Megan Rapinoe Complains Her National Anthem Protest Was Not Well Received

U.S. News
Comments

“Total Anarchy”: De Blasio Blasted Over Videos Showing NYPD Cops Doused With Water

U.S. News
comments

Chuck Schumer Gives ‘Thumbs Up’ Support to Illegal Immigrants

U.S. News
comments

AOC: U.S. Must Have ‘Lifelong Commitment’ to Migrant Children—Healthcare Services for Life

U.S. News
comments

Comments