Deep State Death Spiral: Dems in Denial over Damning FISA Memo

Friday saw the public release of a much-anticipated memorandum written by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, detailing how the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to investigate the Trump campaign based off information in a dossier compiled by a foreign spy funded by the Clinton campaign.

For Clinton campaign apologists, however, the memo’s revelations were a big nothingburger.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who infamously let Clinton off the hook for “extreme carelessness” ahead of the 2016 election, asked, “That’s it?”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed President Trump releasing the memo meant he had ceded “his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief.”

.@realDonaldTrump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing Nunes’ unredacted, classified memo. His decision undermines our national security and is a bouquet to his friend Putin. pic.twitter.com/kdUgIrCE6l — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 2, 2018

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow laughed off the memo’s damning revelations, tweeting “LOL.”

LOL A year attacking the Steele dossier. A month hyping that the dossier started the whole FBI investigation. Weeks hyping that they have a memo (a memo!) that will finally prove it! So… is there some other memo? Because this one says it was Papadopoulos, not the dossier. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 2, 2018



“So… is there some other memo? Because this one says it was Papadopoulos, not the dossier,” Maddow tweeted, pointing out a passage in the memo which states info regarding Trump staffer George Papadopoulos “triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016…”

Arizona Sen. John McCain, no fan of the president, also criticized the declassification of the memo, claiming Trump was “doing Putin’s job for him.”

“The latest attacks against the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests ― no party’s, no President’s, only Putin’s,” McCain stated. “The American people deserve to know all the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the lens of politics and manufacturing political sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.”

While Democrats were in complete denial over proof that the Obama Justice Department omitted information in obtaining a FISA warrant to conduct illegal spying on the Trump campaign, Trump supporters celebrated the memo’s contents as vindication a year after the Russian witch hunt investigation has amounted to nothing.

It’s now crystal clear, the Democrats and the Clinton campaign were the real “Russian bots.” What a bunch of corrupt frauds. #MemoDay — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 2, 2018

Memo proves everything we've been saying. The Obama administration conspired with the Clinton campaign to abuse the power of government in an effort to to sabotage Trump's campaign. The entire "Russian collusion" narrative is a hoax based on this hyper-partisan scheme. #MemoDay — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 2, 2018

So, the Clinton campaign/DNC worked with a foreign spy to develop a salacious and phony dossier on Donald Trump, gave the dossier to the FBI and they used it to open an investigation and obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign members. Unreal. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 2, 2018

No way to downplay this. Forget your political views-when highest law enforcement officials use false info paid for by political campaigns to spy on American citizens, the 4th amendment has been shredded and none of us are safe. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 2, 2018

In a nutshell: Federal officials conspired to spy on a rival political campaign using information they had not verified from people they knew were untrustworthy. And these officials deliberately and repeatedly defrauded the judiciary by withholding key information. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 2, 2018

BOTTOM LINE: FBI knowing used Clinton paid oppo research which was unvetted to seek FISA warrants against the opposition party candidate. Obama weaponized the FISA Courts. That is HUGE. Talk about "meddling with elections"… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 2, 2018

That whole “Obama had no scandals” narrative is aging really poorly right now. #obamagate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2018

Memo: No FISA warrant without Dossier. Which means no Russia collusion story without Dossier. Which means no Mueller special counsel without Dossier paid for by Clinton/DNC. Shut it down. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 2, 2018

An unprecedented Government abuse of power and corruption case. Those involved used HRC bought and paid for Russian lies as the basis to obtain a FISA warrant vs an opposition party candidate and Potus elect. And worse, they knew it was full of lies, and not verified. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 2, 2018

MEMO summary: Foreigner working for DNC (STEELE) was fed information by foreigners (RUSSIANS) and he passed that information to a US Intelligence agency (FBI) and the media (YAHOO) then FBI used STEELE and YAHOO as basis to spy on an American (PAGE) >>>>>> THE DEEP STATE IS REAL — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 2, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asserted he will get to the truth of the allegations in order to restore confidence in the Justice department.

“Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the department’s performance. I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department. But no department is perfect,” Mr. Sessions stated.

Read the memo below:



Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

VIDEO: FISA Memo Released… Trump Says Democrats Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves!



Alex Jones Reads The FULL Declassified FISA Memo On Air

