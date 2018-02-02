Deep State Death Spiral: Dems in Denial over Damning FISA Memo

Friday saw the public release of a much-anticipated memorandum written by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, detailing how the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to investigate the Trump campaign based off information in a dossier compiled by a foreign spy funded by the Clinton campaign.

The memo dealt a major blow to the intelligence community, which launched a special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

For Clinton campaign apologists, however, the memo’s revelations were a big nothingburger.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who infamously let Clinton off the hook for “extreme carelessness” ahead of the 2016 election, asked, “That’s it?”

Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed President Trump releasing the memo meant he had ceded “his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow laughed off the memo’s damning revelations, tweeting “LOL.”


“So… is there some other memo? Because this one says it was Papadopoulos, not the dossier,” Maddow tweeted, pointing out a passage in the memo which states info regarding Trump staffer George Papadopoulos “triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation in late July 2016…”

Arizona Sen. John McCain, no fan of the president, also criticized the declassification of the memo, claiming Trump was “doing Putin’s job for him.”

“The latest attacks against the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests ― no party’s, no President’s, only Putin’s,” McCain stated. “The American people deserve to know all the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the lens of politics and manufacturing political sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.”

While Democrats were in complete denial over proof that the Obama Justice Department omitted information in obtaining a FISA warrant to conduct illegal spying on the Trump campaign, Trump supporters celebrated the memo’s contents as vindication a year after the Russian witch hunt investigation has amounted to nothing.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asserted he will get to the truth of the allegations in order to restore confidence in the Justice department.

“Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the department’s performance. I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department. But no department is perfect,” Mr. Sessions stated.

Read the memo below:

VIDEO: FISA Memo Released… Trump Says Democrats Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves!

Alex Jones Reads The FULL Declassified FISA Memo On Air


Comments