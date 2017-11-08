Deep State & DOJ Plot to Sell CNN to George Soros in AT&T Acquisition of Time Warner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a stunning series of leaks late Tuesday, anti-Trump holdovers loyal to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama issued a demand that AT&T must sell Turner Broadcasting, which includes CNN, to get final approval for the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Sources close to the AT&T acquisition on both Wall Street and Washington confirmed to Infowars.com after the close of business on Tuesday that the goal of the anti-Trump holdovers in DOJ is to set the stage for George Soros to purchase CNN, with the goal of retaining Jeff Zucker and CNN’s professed “Never Trump” bias.

If Soros were to acquire CNN, industry expectations are that Zucker and CNN would be certain to continue broadcasting the network’s non-stop criticism of the Trump presidency.

Sources close to the deal suggested anti-Trump elements within DOJ are seeking to block the AT&T acquisition of Time Warner unless AT&T agrees to their 12th-hour plan to force AT&T to spin off CNN so that Soros can be positioned to acquire the network and retain Jeff Zucker at its helm.

Throughout the 2016 election campaign and continuing into Donald Trump’s presidency, Zucker has been a champion of the “Never Trump” opposition movement, with CNN leading the charge to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Last week, Infowars.com reported on a Wall Street Journal report that the Department of Justice is preparing to file anti-trust litigation “in case” the DOJ decides to block the AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which was widely interpreted as a salvo across the bow from Deep State leftist leftovers in the Department of Justice that want to protect Jeff Zucker, the current head of CNN, when the acquisition is completed.

As the news broke in New York and Washington, AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement that he has never offered to sell CNN and he has no intention of doing so after the acquisition.