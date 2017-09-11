Deep State Drugging Trump Ahead of Coup, Sources Say

Deep state operatives are putting sedatives in President Trump’s food and drink to make him more pliable and disoriented, according to multiple White House sources.

Insiders close to Trump noticed his slurred speech and sleepiness over the past several months, which are strikingly similar to changes observed in former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, both of whom were sedated.

Prior to the presidency, Trump was known for his energetic 18+ hour days in the high-stress world of real estate development – and his reportedly sudden shifts in behavior mesh perfectly – too perfectly – with the establishment media’s prediction that the president would soon suffer cognitive issues.

“The president does not drink, the president most certainly does not do drugs. The president is a sharp as a tack,” according to Trump insider Roger Stone, who talked to his own sources in addition to the sources who spoke to Infowars. “…I have now heard, not from one but two different sources, that he seemed disoriented and was slurring his speech in conversations.”

“To me this is a tip-off that he may be medicated. Is [Chief of Staff] Gen. Kelly above this? No.”

Consequently, Kelly pressured Trump’s decades-long bodyguard, Keith Schiller, to resign from the White House, a troubling development given Schiller’s personal dedication to the president’s well-being.

“With a loyalist like Schiller no longer standing next to the president, incapacitating him would be relatively easy,” Stone pointed out.

For the past several months, the mainstream media has been pushing a narrative that Trump should face impeachment over “mental instability,” a media angle that was discussed in private meetings amongst anti-Trump reporters.

Similarly, the American Psychoanalytic Association is trying to do away with the long-standing Goldwater rule which stops psychologists from “diagnosing” public figures they have not examined in person, as Infowars reported on July 26.

“We don’t want to prohibit our members from using their knowledge responsibly… since Trump’s behavior is so different from anything we’ve seen before,” said Dr. Prudence Gourguechon, a psychiatrist in Chicago.

And in August, Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a bill that would force the President to submit to a psychological evaluation.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News