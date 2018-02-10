Deep State-Fake News Marriage: CIA, NSA, FBI Operatives Join Media in Droves

Josh Campbell, James Clapper, John Brennan, Michael Hayden, Phillip Mudd, Clint Watts, et al: As President Trump tries to drain the DOJ-FBI-Intel swamp, the political swamp creatures are taking refuge in the “mainstream” media, where they are joining “the growing chorus” agrainst Trump.

“I am reluctantly turning in my badge and leaving an organization I love,” wrote FBI agent Josh Campbell, in a February 2 op-ed for the New York Times.” He is leaving the Bureau, he said, so he can “join the growing chorus” of voices denouncing “the relentless attacks on the bureau” by President Trump.

The attacks by the Trump administration and Republicans on the politicized, upper-echelon bureaucrats at the FBI, said Campbell, “undermine not just America’s premier law enforcement agency but also the nation’s security.”

