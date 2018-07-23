Deep State In Uproar Over Security Clearance Review of Obama Officials

The bureaucratic Deep State is fuming over President Trump’s announcement that he’s considering revoking the security clearance access of several Obama administration officials.

The individuals in question include former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former NSA Director Michael Hayden, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“It’s kind of a sad commentary for political reasons,” Clapper told CNN on Monday. “This is kind of a petty way of retribution, I suppose, for speaking out against the president.”

Hayden claimed having his clearance stripped won’t affect him.

I dont go back for classified briefings. Won’t have any effect on what I say or write — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) July 23, 2018

A former Obama bureaucrat emerged on Fox News Monday to claim that Trump’s potential move against the Deep State would “ring the alarm bells in Washington.”

“These are Republicans as well as Democrats. And I think we’re going down a slippery slope,” said Adam Ereli, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs.

“Attacking them this way, or going after them in this way, or slanting the playing field in this way seems to me to set a very dangerous precedent.”

Trump’s consideration to revoke their security clearances was likely due to Senator Rand Paul’s advisement to do so after Brennan accused the president of treason – a crime punishable by death – on Twitter for attending a diplomatic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Public officials should not use their security clearances to leverage speaking fees or network talking head fees — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Fortunately, it seems both Comey and McCabe already had their clearances revoked when they were fired from the FBI.

I just texted @Comey asking whether he even has a security clearance to revoke. “Nope,” he responded. There’s nothing for POTUS to revoke. Comey says he was “read out” when he left government as per normal practice. 1/2 — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) July 23, 2018

Thought experiment: Make a list of all the public figures in this country and around the world the current president has criticized. Ask yourself: “Why is Putin missing from the list?” No responsible American should ever stop asking, “Why?” — James Comey (@Comey) July 23, 2018

Andrew McCabe's security clearance was deactivated when he was terminated, according to what we were told was FBI policy. You would think the White House would check with the FBI before trying to throw shiny objects to the press corps… https://t.co/ZOKJDChpeP — Melissa Schwartz (@MSchwartz3) July 23, 2018

Still, the left is apoplectic.

Trump is politicizing America’s national security by seeking to revoke security clearances of former officials who have spoken up for our democracy & spoken out against his corrupt & severely misguided actions. This is indefensible. #ProtectOurDemocracy https://t.co/l45pFTU1Zs — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 23, 2018

Monetizing security clearance! Heaven’s to Betsy! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 23, 2018

Speaking of monetizing, Jared Kushner’s security clearance was restored May 23, 2018 https://t.co/mgdgdC2Vt0 — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 23, 2018

White House makes it clear: If you criticize Trump you lose your security clearance — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 23, 2018