Deep State In Uproar Over Security Clearance Review of Obama Officials

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The bureaucratic Deep State is fuming over President Trump’s announcement that he’s considering revoking the security clearance access of several Obama administration officials.

The individuals in question include former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former NSA Director Michael Hayden, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“It’s kind of a sad commentary for political reasons,” Clapper told CNN on Monday. “This is kind of a petty way of retribution, I suppose, for speaking out against the president.”

Hayden claimed having his clearance stripped won’t affect him.

A former Obama bureaucrat emerged on Fox News Monday to claim that Trump’s potential move against the Deep State would “ring the alarm bells in Washington.”

“These are Republicans as well as Democrats. And I think we’re going down a slippery slope,” said Adam Ereli, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs.

“Attacking them this way, or going after them in this way, or slanting the playing field in this way seems to me to set a very dangerous precedent.”

Trump’s consideration to revoke their security clearances was likely due to Senator Rand Paul’s advisement to do so after Brennan accused the president of treason – a crime punishable by death – on Twitter for attending a diplomatic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fortunately, it seems both Comey and McCabe already had their clearances revoked when they were fired from the FBI.

Still, the left is apoplectic.


Related Articles

NBC Promotes Parents Who Refuse to Assign Gender to Their 3-Year-Old Twins

NBC Promotes Parents Who Refuse to Assign Gender to Their 3-Year-Old Twins

U.S. News
Comments
Over 100,000 Sign Petition Calling For ABC To Fire Whoopi Goldberg

Over 100,000 Sign Petition Calling For ABC To Fire Whoopi Goldberg

U.S. News
Comments

‘Department of Reproductive Control’: Birth Control Group Debuts Anti-Trump Ads on Hulu

U.S. News
Comments

Profane Hollywood’s Obsession With Pedophilia

U.S. News
Comments

A Hidden USA Under Foreign Domination

U.S. News
Comments

Comments