Deep State Media Money Runs Out!

During the Obama years, the United States repealed a longstanding propaganda ban.

This ban protected the American people from the predator media monstrosity we are all well aware of today.

For six years now, the gloves have been off.

It has been revealed that in the wake of a tidal wave of layoffs in the liberal media, the government funding for these covert operations ran out.

America now faces a lawless and desperate media T-Rex in its last throes of lunacy and treason.

Infowars version with live comments: