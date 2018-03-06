Deep State Panics: America No Longer Believes Us!

The intelligence community fears American citizens no longer believe the government due to the climate of fake news and state-sponsored propaganda, according to a recent national intelligence assessment.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in the document released last month that the intelligence community is concerned Americans no longer believe what they say.

“Challenges from urbanization and migration will persist, while the effects of air pollution, inadequate water, and climate change on human health and livelihood will become more noticeable,” the report stated.

“Domestic policy responses to such issues will become more difficult—especially for democracies—as publics become less trusting of authoritative information sources.”

Former Pentagon official Jed Babbin said distrust in government has been building for years.

“Whatever you call it — fake news, propaganda, or politics — American voters have been trained to be skeptical of what the government says,” he said.

These revelations should surprise no one given the role the Deep State played in perpetuating the phony Trump-Russia collusion narrative since the 2016 election.

The Deep State has been helping the media propagate false information about President Trump and Russia, and even had several former intelligence figures join the mainstream news circuit like former CIA Director John Brennan and former CIA operative Philip Mudd.

Additionally, criminal elements within the FBI used the debunked Steele dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page without mentioning it was paid for by the Clinton campaign, a fact that was previously denied by Brennan under oath.

Given the many lies spewed by spy chiefs and intelligence agencies, it’s no wonder Americans are becoming more skeptical of their credibility.

You can read the full 2018 U.S. Worldwide Threat Assessment below:

