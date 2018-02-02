Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Deep State Poised to Strike Back
The swamp will be looking to get back at Trump
The Alex Jones Show -
February 2, 2018
Comments
Doug Hagmann of The Hagmann Report warns Trump of Deep State blowback for releasing the FISA memo.
Related Articles
Release The Autopsy: Vegas Coroner Refuses Judge’s Order
Special Reports
Comments
Infowars Intelligence Source Says Terror Threat At Super Bowl Very Real
Special Reports
Comments
New Law And Order Episode Depicts Infowars Reporter Being Raped
Special Reports
Comments
MUST WATCH: Senator Rand Paul Schools Stephen Colbert About NSA Spy Grid
Special Reports
Comments
Democrats Pledge To Assassinate Republicans
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.