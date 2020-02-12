Deep State Swamp Creatures Flip Out After Stone Prosecutors Resign

Just hours after the Justice Department recommended a 7-9 year sentence for longtime politico Roger Stone, top Justice Department officials countered that decision and all four prosecutors resigned, causing the Deep State to lose their minds.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MASS), Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and former Obama officials Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, John Brennan and Eric Holder are only some of the elitists who were enraged by the DOJ decision.

The Swamp Creatures called for Stone to “rot in jail,” said Trump is acting like a “tyrant,” and now want an investigation into the DOJ.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Trump “is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant,” and is “going after witnesses who dared speak against him.”

Trump is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant—now, to reward accomplices and go after witnesses who dared to speak against him. This should concern and anger us all. https://t.co/fJdWKpUJIt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020

In another tweet, the delusional Democrat suggested Trump was “intimidating judges” by asking why Judge Amy Berman Jackson treated Paul Manafort and Roger Stone so poorly, but let Hillary Clinton off the hook in a case regarding the Benghazi scandal.

“Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking!” the bitter Clinton wrote.

Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking! https://t.co/kcEzirsGUF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020

Additionally, Hillary claimed the prosecutors who resigned did so to “protest the administration’s intervention to lighten the sentence of one of Trump’s accomplices.”

On the same day: – Two prosecutors have resigned from the DOJ to protest the administration’s intervention to lighten the sentence of one of Trump’s accomplices

– The Senate GOP blocked votes on three bills to secure our elections The rule of law & our democracy are in crisis. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) submitted a letter to Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday demanding the committee bring in AG Bill Barr to testify over the Justice Department’s decision to reduce Stone’s recommended sentence.

“Attorney General Barr must immediately testify about political interference in the Roger Stone case. Americans deserve answers. Now,” she tweeted.

Attorney General Barr must immediately testify about political interference in the Roger Stone case. Americans deserve answers. Now.https://t.co/Y89NHh0fV9 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 12, 2020

See the letter Harris sent Graham below:

Sen. Kamala Harris sent a letter to Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham demanding that the committee hold a hearing—with Attorney General Bill Barr as a witness—on potential political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/HUzCpSM8JJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 12, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also called for an investigation into the DOJ decision, writing, “The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately. I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly.”

The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately. I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly.https://t.co/JkpEzkZQFT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 11, 2020

The anti-Trump senator said the move “has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution,” and claimed the way Trump and Barr are handling the situation is a “clear abuse of power.”

Democratic leaders called for an investigation into the #DOJ's decision to reduce the sentencing recommendation for #RogerStone.@SenSchumer alleged that the situation “has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution.” https://t.co/tyEXUGPMYq — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) February 12, 2020

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that Trump and Barr interfering in Roger Stone’s sentencing is a clear abuse of power. https://t.co/22ND1vcjGj via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 11, 2020

Schumer alleged President Trump is “literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law.”

“What is more swampy? What is more fetid? What is more stinking than the most powerful person in the country literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law?” he asked.

Schumer on the Roger Stone case: "What is more swampy? What is more fetid? What is more stinking than the most powerful person in the country literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law?" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 12, 2020

“They’ll probably recommend no jail time, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a show on Fox News,” Schumer said of Stone’s reduced sentence, clearly mocking Trump for awarding the medal to Rush Limbaugh during the State of the Union.

They’ll probably recommend no jail time, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a show on Fox News.https://t.co/yjgM397qja — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 11, 2020

Read Schumer’s letter to DOJ Inspector General Horowitz below:

Chuck Schumer formally asks DOJ Inspector General Horowitz to open an investigation into the reduced sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone: "This situation has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution." pic.twitter.com/hf5Nw95fuj — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 12, 2020

Stuttering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “President Trump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone.”

“Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated,” she asserted, calling for an investigation into the matter.

By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 12, 2020

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) wrote, “The interference in Roger Stone’s case is shocking and without precedent,” and also called for Senator Graham to open an investigation into the DOJ decision.

The interference in Roger Stone’s case is shocking and without precedent. The independence of the Justice Department is of utmost importance to the functioning of our democracy. Chairman Graham should open an investigation and hold hearings to get to the bottom of this. pic.twitter.com/JPH5MAwP3c — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 12, 2020

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said, “the President and the Attorney General have overruled career prosecutors in order to help Roger Stone.”

It appears that the President and the Attorney General have overruled career prosecutors in order to help Roger Stone, who lied under oath on the President’s behalf. 1/2 https://t.co/ryQmhbNB1i — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 11, 2020

“The Trump Justice Department that abandons the rule of law to give sweetheart deals to criminals who commit their crimes on behalf of Donald Trump. And yes, Roger Stone, I am looking at you,” Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MASS) told a crowd in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Tucker Carlson shared his thoughts on Warren’s comment in the video below:

Former CIA Director, and one of the Swamp’s most hideous beasts, John Brennan said, “It is deeply heartening to see DOJ public servants not cower in the face of bullying by Donald Trump.”

It is deeply heartening to see DOJ public servants not cower in the face of bullying by donald trump. Except for Sen. Romney, Republicans in Congress should be shamed & voted out of office because of their cowardice & support for trump’s corruption. https://t.co/gnptmb1qjw — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 11, 2020

In a strange attempt at attacking Trump and Stone, former Obama campaign chairman Jon Cooper compared the Stone case to a completely irrelevant and obscure case from a totally different state.

So, sentencing a Texas woman to 5 years in prison for voting while on probation (which she she didn’t know was not allowed) is fine, but sentencing Roger Stone to 7-9 years for his multiple crimes is “disgraceful” and a “miscarriage of justice” (to quote Trump). Got it. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 12, 2020

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta responded to a tweet by President Trump, who called out John’s brother Tony, by saying, “YOUR Justice Department closed the case because, unlike your pal Roger Stone, my brother didn’t lie to Congress, intimidate a witness, and obstruct a federal investigation.”

What happened? YOUR Justice Department closed the case because, unlike your pal Roger Stone, my brother didn't lie to Congress, intimidate a witness, and obstruct a federal investigation. https://t.co/KR8wkDxxtF — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) February 12, 2020

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) called for AG Barr to “testify under oath” to explain the decision “by Justice Department political appointees to overturn the sentence recommended by career prosecutors for Roger Stone just hours after President Trump criticized the prosecutors.”

Attorney General Barr must testify under oath in @SenJudiciary ASAP to explain the decision by @TheJusticeDept political appointees to overturn the sentence recommended by career prosecutors for Roger Stone just hours after President Trump criticized the prosecutors. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 12, 2020

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called the prosecutors who resigned “heroes.”

“I support them and all of the men and women of goodwill at DOJ. Be tough. Do not compromise your values; there can be no compromise with those who act corruptly,” he advised.

Former AG Eric Holder calls prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case 'heroes' https://t.co/JXGF7wPHNg — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 12, 2020

The frantic backlash by the most corrupt individuals in American politics proves the elite are terrified of President Trump exposing their sinister agenda.

