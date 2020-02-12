Deep State Swamp Creatures Flip Out After Stone Prosecutors Resign

Just hours after the Justice Department recommended a 7-9 year sentence for longtime politico Roger Stone, top Justice Department officials countered that decision and all four prosecutors resigned, causing the Deep State to lose their minds.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MASS), Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and former Obama officials Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, John Brennan and Eric Holder are only some of the elitists who were enraged by the DOJ decision.

The Swamp Creatures called for Stone to “rot in jail,” said Trump is acting like a “tyrant,” and now want an investigation into the DOJ.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Trump “is using the powers of the presidency like a tyrant,” and is “going after witnesses who dared speak against him.”

In another tweet, the delusional Democrat suggested Trump was “intimidating judges” by asking why Judge Amy Berman Jackson treated Paul Manafort and Roger Stone so poorly, but let Hillary Clinton off the hook in a case regarding the Benghazi scandal.

“Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking!” the bitter Clinton wrote.

Additionally, Hillary claimed the prosecutors who resigned did so to “protest the administration’s intervention to lighten the sentence of one of Trump’s accomplices.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) submitted a letter to Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday demanding the committee bring in AG Bill Barr to testify over the Justice Department’s decision to reduce Stone’s recommended sentence.

“Attorney General Barr must immediately testify about political interference in the Roger Stone case. Americans deserve answers. Now,” she tweeted.

See the letter Harris sent Graham below:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also called for an investigation into the DOJ decision, writing, “The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately. I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly.”

The anti-Trump senator said the move “has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution,” and claimed the way Trump and Barr are handling the situation is a “clear abuse of power.”

Schumer alleged President Trump is “literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law.”

“What is more swampy? What is more fetid? What is more stinking than the most powerful person in the country literally changing the rules to benefit a crony guilty of breaking the law?” he asked.

“They’ll probably recommend no jail time, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a show on Fox News,” Schumer said of Stone’s reduced sentence, clearly mocking Trump for awarding the medal to Rush Limbaugh during the State of the Union.

Read Schumer’s letter to DOJ Inspector General Horowitz below:

Stuttering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “President Trump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone.”

“Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated,” she asserted, calling for an investigation into the matter.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) wrote, “The interference in Roger Stone’s case is shocking and without precedent,” and also called for Senator Graham to open an investigation into the DOJ decision.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said, “the President and the Attorney General have overruled career prosecutors in order to help Roger Stone.”

“The Trump Justice Department that abandons the rule of law to give sweetheart deals to criminals who commit their crimes on behalf of Donald Trump. And yes, Roger Stone, I am looking at you,” Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MASS) told a crowd in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Tucker Carlson shared his thoughts on Warren’s comment in the video below:

Former CIA Director, and one of the Swamp’s most hideous beasts, John Brennan said, “It is deeply heartening to see DOJ public servants not cower in the face of bullying by Donald Trump.”

In a strange attempt at attacking Trump and Stone, former Obama campaign chairman Jon Cooper compared the Stone case to a completely irrelevant and obscure case from a totally different state.

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta responded to a tweet by President Trump, who called out John’s brother Tony, by saying, “YOUR Justice Department closed the case because, unlike your pal Roger Stone, my brother didn’t lie to Congress, intimidate a witness, and obstruct a federal investigation.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) called for AG Barr to “testify under oath” to explain the decision “by Justice Department political appointees to overturn the sentence recommended by career prosecutors for Roger Stone just hours after President Trump criticized the prosecutors.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called the prosecutors who resigned “heroes.”

“I support them and all of the men and women of goodwill at DOJ. Be tough. Do not compromise your values; there can be no compromise with those who act corruptly,” he advised.

The frantic backlash by the most corrupt individuals in American politics proves the elite are terrified of President Trump exposing their sinister agenda.

