Deep Stater Unmasked: FBI Agent Faulted For 'Significant Errors' in FISA Report Identified

An FBI agent blamed for most of the “significant errors” behind the FISA requests into a Trump campaign associate has been identified, according to the New York Times.

Stephen Somma, a counterintelligence investigator who works out of the bureau’s New York field office, is “Case Agent 1” from the Justice Department inspector general’s FISA abuse report who was “primarily responsible for some of the most significant errors and omissions in the FISA applications” of Carter Page.

“Case Agent 1 said he prepared the FISA request form,” IG Michael Horowitz wrote. “The FISA request form drew almost entirely from Steele’s reporting in describing the factual basis to establish probable cause to believe that Page was an agent of a foreign power.”

The “Steele dossier,” compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, was discredited and debunked by the FBI special counsel Robert Mueller in 2019.

The IG report said Somma failed to disclose potentially exculpatory information that Page and Papadopoulos told Halper, including Page denying meeting with Russian officials in question, denying knowledge of the WikiLeaks leak of the DNC emails, and denying any role in the GOP’s policies related to Russia.

“We found no information indicating that the FBI provided the Office of Intelligence with the documents containing Page’s denials before finalizing the first FISA application,” Horowitz wrote.

“Instead, Case Agent 1 provided a summary that did not contain those denials to the OI Attorney and that the OI Attorney relied upon that summary in drafting the first application.”

Additionally, Somma was the agent who failed to disclose that the CIA informed him that Page had been an “operational contact” for the agency years earlier because he claimed Page’s relationship was “outside scope” of the Crossfire Hurricane probe.

“This representation, however, was contrary to information that the other agency had provided to the FBI in August 2016, which stated that Page was approved as an ‘operational contact’ of the other agency from 2008 to 2013 (after Page had left Moscow),” the IG report stated.

Somma aka “Case Agent 1” is also the same agent who misrepresented statements made by Steele’s “Primary Sub-Source” after interviewing him in January 2017, which led to two more FISA applications.

In that meeting, the sub-source told the FBI “that he/she had not seen Steele’s reports until they became public that month, and that he/she made statements indicating that Steele misstated or exaggerated the Primary Sub-source’s statements in multiple sections of the reporting,” according to the IG report.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham called on Attorney General William Barr earlier this month to compel Somma and 16 other officials related to the FISA abuses against Trump’s campaign to appear for transcribed interviews.

