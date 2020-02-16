Deep Staters Unite: 1,100 Ex-DOJ Officials Demand Barr Resign For Doing Trump's 'Bidding'

Over 1,100 former Justice Department officials are calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign in the wake of the DOJ’s decision to ask for a shorter prison sentence for Trump confidante Roger Stone.

“Barr’s actions in doing the President’s personal bidding unfortunately speak louder than his words,” the group of ex-officials wrote in a letter posted on Medium.

“Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign.”

“Such behavior is a grave threat to the fair administration of justice,” they write. “A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the President.”

Stone, 67, was recommended a 7-9 prison sentence by Mueller prosecutors last week over a process crime — more jail time than what rapists and murderers receive on average.

Barr’s DOJ rebuked their recommendation, prompting the four prosecutors to resign from Stone’s case.

The letter goes on to call on other bureaucrats within Washington to follow the prosecutors’ “heroic example.”

“Be prepared to report future abuses to the Inspector General, the Office of Professional Responsibility, and Congress; to refuse to carry out directives that are inconsistent with their oaths of office; to withdraw from cases that involve such directives or other misconduct; and, if necessary, to resign and report publicly… to the American people the reasons for their resignation,” the statement reads.

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder – the first AG in U.S. history to be held in criminal and civil contempt of Congress – also called on the establishment to defy Trump on Sunday.

To the men and women of DOJ/FBI: do NOT resign, stay strong, in all your actions be true to the oath you have sworn, report wrongdoing. The era of Trump and Barr will pass-their slander, insults and corrupt acts will end. We – the American people – respect & believe in you. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 16, 2020

This is just another example of the unelected bureaucracy within the Washington establishment attempting to exert control over the Executive Branch.

The Democrats just can’t get enough of second guessing the legal power of the Executive Office as Biden’s party just can’t move forward beyond their pitchforks and witch hunts.

