Defeat Big Tech Censorship: Share Banned Videos From CensoredbyJack.com

To fight back against Big Tech censorship, please share links to censored videos on CensoredbyJack.com. It’s up to YOU to defend your right to think for yourself!

The decision to launch the site was made after too many users were experiencing mass censorship:

CensoredbyJack.com was launched in defense of the First Amendment and in defense of political speech as Big Tech ramps up election interference by dictating what you can think, share or say on social media – and censoring you if what you say goes against an establishment talking point.

But you’re not a mind slave. You think for yourself. You are entitled to your own opinions.

Here’s how you share a link from CensoredbyJack.com:

It’s time for us to start acting like Americans by using and defending our cherished rights. Even if you’re not American, it’s your fight too

because the battle against tyranny in defense of your inalienable rights is worldwide.

So again, if you want to share a link to a censored video on social media, please use: Censoredbyjack.com

