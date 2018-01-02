Defector Claims North Korea has Ordered Biggest Missile Yet

Image Credits: Korean Central Television.

Kim Jong-un has ordered North Korean scientists to construct a missile that will be the largest in the regime’s arsenal and to have it ready to be launched on September 9, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the republic, according to a defector.

His account suggests the North Korean leader issued the order at a two-day meeting of senior military leaders and scientists in Pyongyang in mid-December.

The defector has not been named, but was described by Japan’s Mainichi newspaper, as someone who was involved in the regime’s missile program and has retained links to contacts in the North.

