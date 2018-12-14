Defense Contractors Report “More Than a Handful” of Security Breaches by Chinese Hackers

U.S. Navy defense contractors and subcontractors have reportedly suffered “more than a handful” of disconcerting security breaches at the hands of Chinese hackers over the past year and a half.

“Attacks on our networks are not new, but attempts to steal critical information are increasing in both severity and sophistication,” Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said in an internal memo in October, The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the memo, reported Friday.

“We must act decisively to fully understand both the nature of these attacks and how to prevent further loss of vital military information,” he added.

