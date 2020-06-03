Defense Secretary 'Does Not Support' Invoking Insurrection Act

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a Wednesday press conference that he does not support using the Insurrection Act which would allow President Trump to activate the US military for domestic law enforcement during violent, nationwide protests which have turned into riots in major cities.

“I’ve always believed and continue to believe that the National Guard is best suited for performing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations in support of local law enforcement,” said Esper.

“I say this not only as secretary of Defense, but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard, the option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations,” he added. “We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

On Monday, NBC News reported that President Trump was considering invoking the 212-year-old federal law that would allow him to deploy active-duty US troops in an effort to control riots spreading across the United States which were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Speaking outside the White House, Trump said that if the nation’s governors don’t call up National Guard troops to “dominate the streets,” that “I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”


Meanwhile, rumor has it the White House isn’t pleased with Esper, “to put it mildly.”


Alex Jones revisits documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Rosenstein Admits No 'Russian Collusion' Evidence Existed To Justify Mueller Witch Hunt

Rosenstein Admits No ‘Russian Collusion’ Evidence Existed To Justify Mueller Witch Hunt

Government
Comments
Watch Live: White House Calls For Unity, Condemnation of Antifa's Mass Violence

Watch Live: White House Calls For Unity, Condemnation of Antifa’s Mass Violence

Government
Comments

Trump Pulls GOP Convention From North Carolina

Government
comments

Tucker Carlson Eviscerates Jared Kushner, Puts Trump On Notice

Government
comments

‘No Quarter’: Senator Calls for Military Invasion of American Cities

Government
comments

Comments