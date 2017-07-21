Defense Secretary Rips Media Coverage of Trump-Putin Meeting

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis thinks the media coverage of President Trump’s undisclosed dinner conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been taken out of proportion, he told reporters at the Pentagon Friday.

“People do get up and go see their wife at dinner, and if they’re sitting next to the other country that just had a two-hour talk or whatever it was, of course they are going to talk,” Mattis said, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

“I’ve been to hundreds of these dinners, ladies and gentlemen, and you just walk around talking because you don’t want to be bored sitting there just eating your pâté de foie gras.”

Trump and Putin met for a formal talk at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Hamburg, Germany earlier this month.

