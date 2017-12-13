DEFIANT: Roy Moore Refuses to Concede in Alabama Election

Republican senate candidate Roy Moore indicated he would not concede defeat after polls in Alabama showed a victory for Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday.

Speaking at the campaign’s election night headquarters in Montgomery, a Moore representative told supporters they would demand a recount if the election’s results were within a half percentage point. The election came down to a narrow 50% to 49% margin in Jones’ favor.

“At this point we do not have a final decision on the outcome tonight,” the Moore rep stated.

According to Ballotpedia.org: “Under Alabama state law, a recount is automatically ordered when a candidate wins by no more than 0.5 percent of all votes cast for the office. Automatic recounts must begin within 72 hours after results are certified.”

The Moore representative also indicated military ballots had still not been counted.

“Realize that when it’s this close, it’s not over,” Moore said. “And we still got to go by the rules by this recount provision and the secretary of state has explained it to us and we’re expecting that the press will go up there and talk to them to find out what the situation is.”

“But we also know that God is in control,” Moore declared to applause.

“You know part of the problem with this campaign is we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We’ve been put in a hole and it reminds me of a passage,” Moore said, going on to quote Psalm 40.

“That’s what we’ve got to do – is wait on God and let this process play out,” he said. “The votes are still coming in and we’re looking at that.”

Backed by President Trump, Moore’s campaign was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct with underage teens.

