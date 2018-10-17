‘Definitely NOT Fair’: 3rd Place Female Cyclist Slams Biological Male After He Wins Women’s Championship

Image Credits: instagram, rachelvmckinnon.

A woman who lost to a transgender female in a cycling world championship over the weekend expressed she didn’t think it was fair to be racing against a biological male.

Third place finisher Jen Wagner-Assali, a hand surgeon from Houston, on Monday wrote on Twitter she believed she lost the race unfairly to Rachel McKinnon, a man who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans.

“I was the 3rd place rider. It’s definitely NOT fair,” Wagner wrote in response to a tweet from UK Brexit sponsor Katie Hopkins.

McKinnon took home the gold Saturday, trampling his female opponents at the 2018 Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles.

RELATED: TRANSGENDER FEMALE STEAMROLLS BIOLOGICAL WOMEN TO WIN WORLD CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP

“First transgender woman world champion…ever,” McKinnon tweeted.

While Wagner protested McKinnon’s “unfair” victory, second place medalist Carolien van Herrikhuyzen claimed it was an “honest race.”

“No one is a transgender to steal anyone’s medal. We had an honest race under [Union Cycliste Internationale] rules. If you compete you accept the rules, otherwise, don’t compete,” van Herrikhuyzen wrote on Twitter. “I can only imagine what she had to go through in her life to be where she is now, how hard it is to fit in.”

Wagner responded to van Herrikhuyzen noting that just because the UCI allowed for the rule change doesn’t make the situation right.

Following the win against female competitors, McKinnon blocked anyone who criticized his victory, calling them “transphobes” and equating them with whites who were uncomfortable following desegregation.

“By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

Infowars has been banned by Facebook. Please help by sharing this article on your own Facebook page.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

Watch: Globalists’ Plan To Use Transgenders To Takeover The World

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

U.S. News
Comments

New York Times Admits Memes Are “Tools of Influence” as Twitter Drops Ban Hammer

U.S. News
comments

Almost Half of US Births Happen Outside Marriage

U.S. News
comments

Mueller ready to deliver core findings on Trump probe after midterms: report

U.S. News
comments

Comments