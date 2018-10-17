‘Definitely NOT Fair’: 3rd Place Female Cyclist Slams Biological Male After He Wins Women’s Championship

A woman who lost to a transgender female in a cycling world championship over the weekend expressed she didn’t think it was fair to be racing against a biological male.

Third place finisher Jen Wagner-Assali, a hand surgeon from Houston, on Monday wrote on Twitter she believed she lost the race unfairly to Rachel McKinnon, a man who identifies as Queer, Lesbian, Pan, Polyam, Asexual and Trans.

“I was the 3rd place rider. It’s definitely NOT fair,” Wagner wrote in response to a tweet from UK Brexit sponsor Katie Hopkins.

McKinnon took home the gold Saturday, trampling his female opponents at the 2018 Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles.

“First transgender woman world champion…ever,” McKinnon tweeted.

While Wagner protested McKinnon’s “unfair” victory, second place medalist Carolien van Herrikhuyzen claimed it was an “honest race.”

“No one is a transgender to steal anyone’s medal. We had an honest race under [Union Cycliste Internationale] rules. If you compete you accept the rules, otherwise, don’t compete,” van Herrikhuyzen wrote on Twitter. “I can only imagine what she had to go through in her life to be where she is now, how hard it is to fit in.”

Wagner responded to van Herrikhuyzen noting that just because the UCI allowed for the rule change doesn’t make the situation right.

Just because it’s a CURRENT UCI rule doesn’t make it fair or right. And rules can be changed. — jen wagner-assali (@jkwagnermd) October 16, 2018

Following the win against female competitors, McKinnon blocked anyone who criticized his victory, calling them “transphobes” and equating them with whites who were uncomfortable following desegregation.

“By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

