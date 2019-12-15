Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon up by more than double: data

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon in November surged by 104 percent compared to the same month in 2018, according to official data released Saturday.

The 563 square kilometers (217 square miles) deforested that month is also the highest number for any November since 2015, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), which provides official data on deforestation.

That is considered a significant increase, particularly during the rainy season, when deforestation generally slows.

For the first 11 months of the year — also the first months in office of Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who has eased restrictions on exploiting the Amazon’s vast riches — deforestation totaled 8,974.3 square kilometers.

That is nearly twice the 4,878.7 square kilometers reported for the first 11 months of 2018.

Read more

UK election reveals the power YOU have as an individual! Please share this link and keep spreading the message of liberty! The UK snap election, in which conservatives won a powerful majority not seen in decades, proves that humanity is once again embracing the classical liberal idea of self-determination.