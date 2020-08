Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer is harrassed and has his personal space violated by a radical “Defund The Police” communist who then wanted to call the police on Owen.

During the same event, another Antifa communist threatened Infowars cameraman Sam, claiming he has Sam’s phone number and home address.

“I know everything about you,” the loser claimed.

