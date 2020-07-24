Dehumanizing and Demonizing Skeptics Who Don't Wear Face Masks

You might not think of yourself as an axe murderer. But, according to today’s liberal-progressive propaganda, if you don’t wear a face mask in public you’re definitely, probably akin to an axe murderer.

The purveyors of fear propaganda don’t use that language. Instead, they say this: People who won’t wear a mask possess “so-called ‘Dark Triad’ traits — narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism.” And they are “less likely to comply with restrictions and engage in preventative measures against the pandemic.” So says Newsweek reporting on “two recent studies” that “looked at the relationship between personality traits and reactions to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.”

In other words, if you don’t wear a mask you’re not a rational, logical human; nope, you’re an indiscriminate axe-murderer causing the blood of little old ladies and the immunocompromised to run in the streets.

This despite the fact that “the science” demonstrates that masks are not going to stop the spread of a virus like SARS-CoV-2. Here’s how two researchers, both credentialed experts on respiratory protection and infectious diseases, put it in a report published by CIDRAP, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota:

“We continue to conclude that cloth masks and face coverings are likely to have limited impact on lowering COVID-19 transmission, because they have minimal ability to prevent the emission of small particles, offer limited personal protection with respect to small particle inhalation, and should not be recommended as a replacement for physical distancing or reducing time in enclosed spaces with many potentially infectious people.”

Alex Jones discovers what others have been saying on social media that they are receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis without even being tested. That with the false positives sometimes as high as 60%, labs only reporting positive cases and the counting of probable cases as cases has led to astronomical numbers we are currently seeing and does not reflect reality.

