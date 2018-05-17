Deleted Photo Shows Stormy Daniels Lawyer Partying with CNN’s Don Lemon

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing the porn star suing President Donald Trump, was pictured partying with CNN anchor Don Lemon in a now-deleted tweet.

The photo, sent out by Juanita Scarlett, the wife of CNN contributor Errol Louis (who is also pictured), was captioned, “Thrilled to have met @MichaelAvenatti at the Sag Harbor soirée of my second favorite on air journalist @donlemon @errollous @MargaretHoover.”

It’s okay. I saved that deleted tweet of CNN hosts partying it up with Avenatti. Why would such a thing need to be deleted? pic.twitter.com/iutCtnwaxi — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2018

Scarlett deleted the tweet and locked down her account after the photo began receiving attention, however many had already snapped screenshots.

“The soiree was most likely at Lemon’s home since he purchased a place in Sag Harbor a couple of years ago,” reports The Daily Caller’s Amber Athey.

Avenatti’s cozy relationship with the notorious anti-Trump cable news network was already being questioned. A study by the Media Research Center earlier this week revealed he’d been featured on CNN 74 times in the past 10 weeks.

“No guest — not Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders in 2016, nor Adam Schiff in 2017 — received anything close to the outpouring of free media coverage that CNN has bequeathed to Avenatti,” NewsBusters reported.

The photo also appears to confirm statements made to the Daily Caller News Foundation earlier this week by Lemon’s boyfriend Tim Malone, who hinted that Lemon and Avenatti were close friends.

Avenatti appeared with Lemon on CNN Monday, an interview which Malone criticized Lemon on, stating he wished “Don would have pushed [Avenatti] more.”

On Monday a Daily Caller reporter revealed Avenatti had threatened to sue the news agency and him personally for publishing what he deemed “hit pieces that are full of lies and defamatory statements.”

Note: @MichaelAvenatti tried to call this off record, which of course aren't terms I agreed to since it was an uninvited email pic.twitter.com/Ve6Guftwqq — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 14, 2018

“If you think I’m kidding, you really don’t know anything about me. This is the last warning,” the unsolicited email from Avenatti to reporter Peter Hasson stated.

On Wednesday it was revealed Avenatti is also currently being investigated by the California State Bar Association for unpaid taxes.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735