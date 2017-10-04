Deli Owner Glad a White Man Shot White People: ‘Not Terror, but Community Outreach’

Greg Morelli owns Max’s Jewish Deli in Highland, Illinois. He’s the latest loud-mouthed leftist to give his hot take on the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a now-deleted-but-never-forgotten tweet, Morelli said:

Soon as I heard it was country music, I felt relief. White people shooting White people isn’t terror… it’s community outreach.

Once again, more Democrats happy to make the connection between Trump supporters and country music fans.

Morelli then responding to the mass shooting with a “mass apology” which is everything you’d expect it to be: crappy. He acknowledged that his words hurt and for that he apologized. However, it appears that mass shootings have him in such emotional shambles he doesn’t know how to speak like a human being. The apology is strange and rambling, like a crazy man. But it’s not his fault, really, because these mass shootings have him so freaked out he felt it okay to shout his “relief” that it was a white man shooting white people from the rooftops. That’s called being unhinged.

Here is the entire apology, via Facebook:

MASS APOLOGY

I’m sorry. The words I chose hurt people. I apologize.

Name: Greg Morelli

Born: 1967

Roles: Son, Brother, Citizen In Crisis

We live in a time of mass shootings. This is my mass apology.

The thoughts have not worked. The prayers have not worked. What lead me to think Twitter was a good idea is beyond me. I simply do not know what to do about the shootings. Truly, I’m lost!

I own the words I wrote. They hurt people. I apologize.

Some have suggested I take them down. I don’t know if you can. Once it’s out there, it’s out there. But I’ll try.

There. I just took them down. Let’s see if it’s a step in the right direction.

For those who called, who think I’m advocating Gun Control, I’m sorry. I have no answers. Only questions. I do not want to take your guns. It’s up to you to decide what to do with your guns.

I simply do not know what to do about these mass shootings. I’m sorry.

For those who called, threatening my life, I’m sorry. Maybe this is my time. I’m going to try and make this right. But maybe I can’t. So maybe this is my time.

We’re all called. Maybe I’m being called. And not just by angry callers. Maybe I’m being called by something higher. We’ll see.

God Help Me!

Sorry to my staff, who took too many threatening phone calls, got scared and closed early. Sorry to my mom, who read all the comments, took them to heart and fears for my life. I let you down, Mom.

Sorry to my brother. I don’t know what else to say.

I apologize.

I have no appetite, as you can probably imagine. But if I did, I’d make myself a bowl of oatmeal with bananas, blueberries, strawberries and a little bit of milk. I’m drinking coffee, black.

I love music. All music. I believe in the power of dancing to heal a broken heart. In the country music genre, I love Johnny Cash. I love the honesty he brings to his songs. In the rock genre, I love Perry Ferrell, not only for the earthquake of Jane’s Addiction, but Lollapalooza, a music carnival responsible for lifting more artists than I can name. In the genre of life, I love Stevie Wonder. Songs In The Key Of Life re-set the emotional space where music and heart co-exist.

I’m sorry, to all of the artists I named. I hope by association I didn’t bring you down. To those I hurt, I’m sorry. To those who died in Las Vegas, who died in Sandy Hook, who died in Virginia Tech, who died in Fort Hood, who died in Columbine, I’m sorry. I have no answers. I wish I did. I can’t even find the words.

I tried to participate. But all I did is put my foot in my mouth. These mass shootings have me freaked out.

I’m sorry.

#RegularsOfMaxsDei #LasVegasShooting

As one Twitter user described Morelli, “I give you the alt-left.”