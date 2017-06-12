Delta, Bank of America Drop Sponsorship of NYC Public Theater over Onstage 'Trump' Stabbing

Update: Bank of America has also cancelled its sponsorship of New York City’s Public Theater, becoming the second sponsor to pull its support from the this summer’s season of Shakespeare in the Park.

“Bank of America supports art programs worldwide, including an 11-year partnership with The Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park,” a spokesperson for the company told the New York Daily News Sunday. “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.”

Original story below:

Delta Air Lines has cancelled its sponsorship of New York City’s Public Theater following backlash surrounding a Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, a “contemporary” take on the classic play in which a Donald Trump-inspired twist on the titular character is graphically stabbed to death on stage.

Breitbart News previously reported that this summer’s Oskar Eustis-directed production of Julius Caesar — which opened in previews last month in Central Park’s Delacorte Theater — had sparked controversy over its main character’s striking resemblance to President Trump. The character sports blonde, slicked-back hair and a business suit and tie, and his wife Calpurnia speaks with a Slavic accent, similar to that of First Lady Melania Trump.

