Delta to Show Unedited Gay Sex Scenes on In-Flight Films After Celebrity Outcry

Delta Air Lines will now show two movies containing gay sex and other ‘homosexual content’ during in-flight viewings after pro-LGBT critics complained about the scenes being deleted.

The outcry targeting the in-flight versions of the movies “Rocketman” and “Booksmart” prompted the airline to issue a statement claiming it wants its entertainment to “reflect on the diversity of the world.”

“Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version,” said a Delta spokesman. “We selected the edited version and now realize content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films.”

“We are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The controversy began after “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde slammed the airline for removing a lesbian hookup scene she describes as a “scissoring sequence,” among other scenes.

— They muted or cut the word “vagina.” VAGINA.

— They removed Molly’s entire scissoring sequence. (No scissor emoji?! Thread for another time…)

— They Molly’s masturbating and UTI story (it didn’t end well).

— They cut the porn moment in the Lyft (our Oscar clip). — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019



During Wilde’s tweetstorm on the subject, she urged all airlines that value “inclusivity” to stop working with the “third party company” that greenlit the edited versions.

In accordance with Wilde’s suggestion, Delta ensured their “third party” editors are now aligned with “diversity and inclusion.”

“We value our inflight entertainment options as a means to reflect the diversity of the world,” said Delta. “We are reviewing the processes of our third-party editing vendors to ensure that they are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion.”

Delta’s statements were also a response to an Entertainment Weekly editor calling out the airline for removing “almost every gay reference or scene” from the Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” including a “chaste kiss.”

On @Delta today discovered that #Rocketman is stripped of almost every gay reference or scene that @eltonofficial fought to keep in the film’s mainstream release, including a simple chaste kiss. This ⬇️ is good context but it’s still frustrating. https://t.co/4CY4Tl8PHh — shana (@shananaomi) October 30, 2019



This brings to mind major U.S. airlines recently caving to China’s demand to change how they list Taiwan as an independent country on their booking websites in a move the White House described as “Orwellian nonsense.”

Last summer, booking sites of American Airlines, Delta, and United Airlines only used Taipei’s airport code and city instead of direct references to Taiwan as a country.

“United Airlines has begun to roll out changes to its systems to address China’s requirements,” said a United Airlines spokesman. “United abides by and respects local laws and regulations in all markets and jurisdictions where we operate and conduct business.”

