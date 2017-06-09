‘Deluded!’ Jeremy Corbyn mocked for claiming election victory – ‘He thinks he’s WON’

Image Credits: Garry Knight / Wiki.

The Labour leader shocked many by starting an interview with Sky News by saying: “We have been elected to…”

He continued by outlining his plans for a Labour government and admitted he was ready to form a coalition with fellow Westminster parties.

He then reiterated “it’s pretty clear” Labour won the election.

Many of Twitter jumped on his comments to mock Mr Corbyn.

Adamjames4 wrote: “Wait, Corbyn thinks he has actually won and has been elected? Lol?”

Perradiablo said: “Corbyn seems to think he has won the election he keeps saying we were elected idiot you did not win you are not in Government.”

Derby_Dazzler added: Corbyn: “‘We have been elected to…’ Err, you haven’t.”

Edstradling said: “Corbyn starts interview with ‘What we were elected to do..’ Sure he had a good campaign, but he does understand that he still lost, right?”

Read more.


Related Articles

Democrats Are Hoping This Is Watergate – But In Reality Comey’s Testimony Turned Out To Be A Huge ‘Nothing Burger’

Democrats Are Hoping This Is Watergate – But In Reality Comey’s Testimony Turned Out To Be A Huge ‘Nothing Burger’

U.S. News
Comments
John McCain’s Incoherent Questioning Of James Comey Shows Why We Need Term Limits

John McCain’s Incoherent Questioning Of James Comey Shows Why We Need Term Limits

U.S. News
Comments

Snowden on Comey: ‘It Seems the FBI Director Agrees’ with Leaking

U.S. News
Comments

Betting Site Lowers Chances of Trump Being Impeached After Comey Hearing

U.S. News
Comments

Maine High School Is Apparently First In U.S. to get Sports Hijabs

U.S. News
Comments

Comments