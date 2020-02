Former Vice President Joe Biden was caught spouting malarkey when he claimed Democrats could run a cartoon mouse against president Trump and win.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday, Biden, 77, claimed President Trump is so bad that even Bernie Sanders’ socialist policies could beat him if he were to secure the Democrat nomination.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose,” Biden said, adding, “I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.” A studio audience erupted in applause at the comment. Considering Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016, it’d be interesting to hear what she’d think about Biden’s remark. Biden’s reference to Disney’s popular cartoon mouse comes as he was recently criticized for calling a New Hampshire woman “a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” "You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier." – @JoeBiden to a young woman voter in NH who asked him about Iowa caucus. This really happened. 😱👀pic.twitter.com/Z4LcZqj4dD — Murshed Zaheed 🐢 (@murshedz) February 9, 2020

Whatever you may think about Joe Biden’s malarkey & balderdash, all of us “dog-faced pony soldiers” will miss his comic relief.

