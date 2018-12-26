Delusional: Hillary Clinton Issues Christmas Message With White House Photo

Hillary is dreaming of a White House Christmas.

The failed president candidate — who some are predicting will make yet another run in 2020 — shared a Christmas greeting on Twitter and included a photo from her time as First Lady.

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/J1htJS8G46 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 25, 2018

“Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today!” she tweeted, along with a photo of Bill about to embrace a woman, presumably Chelsea.

Clinton has left the door open to a potential third run for the White House.

In October, Hillary admitted, “I’d like to be president.”

