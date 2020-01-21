Delusional Liberal Women Flood Twitter With Selfies To "Own" Kellyanne Conway

A failed Democratic candidate for Florida’s 18th Congressional District name Pam Keith posted a selfie of herself side-by-side White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday in an ad hominem attack that prompted hundreds of liberal women to copycat.

“Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today? I turned 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup,” the former Florida congressional candidate wrote.

Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today? I turned 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup. pic.twitter.com/7KsD370c2u — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 20, 2020

In response to Keith’s tweet, hundreds of vain liberal women responded by posting selfies and their ages in a strange attempt of shaming the blonde Republican.

The women below chose to upload their images in an attempt to demean a fellow woman due to their opposing political beliefs, and the following posts were selected at random, not to attack the users, but to highlight their callousness.

I turned 51 in October. I’m always amazed when I see how haggard and aged she looks. It’s her ungly insides oozing out. pic.twitter.com/HfyqFS3Ddn — Terri (@Terriann1017) January 21, 2020

67 and look 20 years younger than that heffer. pic.twitter.com/anothwzAuP — Bella (@ronnea1) January 20, 2020

Here I am! 73 years old! @KellyannePolls can’t hold a candle to me! She’s been rode hard and put away wet! pic.twitter.com/bfcCfsTUFs — Mary Z (@maryz1447) January 21, 2020

I’m older than Kellyann by a few years… these are me just a couple months shy of *ackkkk* 60. I look loads better. But then I don’t have the Devil in me. pic.twitter.com/AzNQDPTAaC — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) January 21, 2020

65. You’re doing something wrong kellyanne 😱 pic.twitter.com/Wh17joghhM — Resistersister #nevertrumper (@glm221) January 20, 2020

I’m 61 She’s a hot mess pic.twitter.com/iEc1GZsX8C — diana (@v_desantis) January 21, 2020

I'm 56. I wear almost no make up. Shows that hate and lies age you. #Resister #VoteBlueNoMatterWho pic.twitter.com/yLFPeVopBc — impeachments for everyone! (@rebel_bonbon) January 21, 2020

You are gorgeous. And this is 50 pic.twitter.com/GmJUWaPB1V — Nursegrrrl (@nrsegrrrl) January 21, 2020

Here I am! 73 years old! @KellyannePolls can’t hold a candle to me! She’s been rode hard and put away wet! pic.twitter.com/bfcCfsTUFs — Mary Z (@maryz1447) January 21, 2020

I'm normally fully against shaming anyone for their appearance. In this instance tho I think it's appropriate to point out how living a life of lies & hate takes it's toll on the body. This is me in my bed, no makeup after a 16 hr shift. I just turned 50 on Nov 20th. pic.twitter.com/EDaA98yiM2 — Kelly Lynne 🕊💫🌱 (@KKoz03) January 21, 2020

63 64 next month, you look great. Kellyann is the face of evil and it ain’t pretty! pic.twitter.com/WPvbbSdFYe — MeMyselfandTheWorld (@en_vick) January 21, 2020

I’ll be 53 in April pic.twitter.com/hw5A6cdkps — HippieChick (@kathy_markovich) January 20, 2020

I'm kinda of butch so I don't do makeup. This is from last winter I was 57. pic.twitter.com/4Wz6frQ2Ej — The Base is Black & Female⚖️🏳️‍🌈 (@talespin22) January 21, 2020

thats what i always say! evil ages you from the inside out. 50 pic.twitter.com/oTUpqRONuZ — lisa c. (@lisac_mi) January 20, 2020

