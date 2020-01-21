Delusional Liberal Women Flood Twitter With Selfies To "Own" Kellyanne Conway

A failed Democratic candidate for Florida’s 18th Congressional District name Pam Keith posted a selfie of herself side-by-side White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday in an ad hominem attack that prompted hundreds of liberal women to copycat.
“Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today? I turned 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup,” the former Florida congressional candidate wrote.
Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today?
I turned 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup. pic.twitter.com/7KsD370c2u
— Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 20, 2020
In response to Keith’s tweet, hundreds of vain liberal women responded by posting selfies and their ages in a strange attempt of shaming the blonde Republican.
The women below chose to upload their images in an attempt to demean a fellow woman due to their opposing political beliefs, and the following posts were selected at random, not to attack the users, but to highlight their callousness.
I turned 51 in October. I’m always amazed when I see how haggard and aged she looks. It’s her ungly insides oozing out. pic.twitter.com/HfyqFS3Ddn
— Terri (@Terriann1017) January 21, 2020
67 and look 20 years younger than that heffer. pic.twitter.com/anothwzAuP
— Bella (@ronnea1) January 20, 2020
Here I am! 73 years old! @KellyannePolls can’t hold a candle to me! She’s been rode hard and put away wet! pic.twitter.com/bfcCfsTUFs
— Mary Z (@maryz1447) January 21, 2020
I’m older than Kellyann by a few years… these are me just a couple months shy of *ackkkk* 60. I look loads better. But then I don’t have the Devil in me. pic.twitter.com/AzNQDPTAaC
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) January 21, 2020
65. You’re doing something wrong kellyanne 😱 pic.twitter.com/Wh17joghhM
— Resistersister #nevertrumper (@glm221) January 20, 2020
I’m 61 She’s a hot mess pic.twitter.com/iEc1GZsX8C
— diana (@v_desantis) January 21, 2020
I'm 56. I wear almost no make up. Shows that hate and lies age you. #Resister #VoteBlueNoMatterWho pic.twitter.com/yLFPeVopBc
— impeachments for everyone! (@rebel_bonbon) January 21, 2020
You are gorgeous. And this is 50 pic.twitter.com/GmJUWaPB1V
— Nursegrrrl (@nrsegrrrl) January 21, 2020
My 61st birthday. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/B2FSuTPkcv
— Denise 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@den0408) January 20, 2020
I'm normally fully against shaming anyone for their appearance. In this instance tho I think it's appropriate to point out how living a life of lies & hate takes it's toll on the body. This is me in my bed, no makeup after a 16 hr shift. I just turned 50 on Nov 20th. pic.twitter.com/EDaA98yiM2
— Kelly Lynne 🕊💫🌱 (@KKoz03) January 21, 2020
63 64 next month, you look great. Kellyann is the face of evil and it ain’t pretty! pic.twitter.com/WPvbbSdFYe
— MeMyselfandTheWorld (@en_vick) January 21, 2020
I’ll be 53 in April pic.twitter.com/hw5A6cdkps
— HippieChick (@kathy_markovich) January 20, 2020
I'm kinda of butch so I don't do makeup. This is from last winter I was 57. pic.twitter.com/4Wz6frQ2Ej
— The Base is Black & Female⚖️🏳️🌈 (@talespin22) January 21, 2020
68 in 2 days. #Voteblue pic.twitter.com/xR9o0Pr6QE
— Proud Democrat 🇺🇸 (@AKF052) January 21, 2020
thats what i always say! evil ages you from the inside out. 50 pic.twitter.com/oTUpqRONuZ
— lisa c. (@lisac_mi) January 20, 2020
