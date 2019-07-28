Delusional Nadler: Mueller Testimony 'Broke the Lie' On Collusion & Obstruction

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony last week “broke the lie” that Mueller’s report cleared President Trump of collusion or obstruction of justice.

“I think it was very important that he testified … he broke the lie that the president and the attorney general have been saying to the American people,” Nadler said on ABC’s “This Week” when asked by George Stephanopoulos if the testimony, during which Mueller repeatedly referred back to information already contained in his report, was worth the trouble.

“Since his report was issued, the president and the attorney general misrepresented that report, lied to the American people about it, said that the report found no collusion, no obstruction and totally exonerated the president,” Nadler told Stephanopoulos.

“All those three statements are lies [and] it was very important for Mueller to get up there and say just that,” he added. “It’s very important that that information get out to the American people and we can now build on that.”

The liberal MSM will cheer on the hoax of Russian collusion in defiance of reality, as it serves their political narrative.


